Meet Oklahoma's Jeanise Jones, the 'moral compass' and breakout star of 'Borat 2'

Meet Oklahoma's Jeanise Jones, the 'moral compass' and breakout star of 'Borat 2'

Jeanise Jones of OKC

Jeanise Jones of Oklahoma City, seen here outside Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church, is one of the breakout stars of the new satirical comedy "Borat 2." Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — Jeanise Jones of Oklahoma City didn't even realize that she played a role in "Borat 2" until a week ago when a cousin pointed her out in the trailer posted online for actor Sasha Baron Cohen's new film.

Jones had no idea who Cohen was or the notoriety of Cohen's "Borat" character and first movie. She thought she'd been in a documentary instead of a feature-length film starring a well-known actor. She had no idea the people she interacted with were playing characters because she was being herself.

"I thought it was serious," said Jones, 62, hailed as the "hero" and "moral compass" of "Borat 2," which premiered Friday on the streaming platform Amazon Prime.

The former counseling service receptionist is getting social media messages from people around the world who praised her candor and warmth as Tutar's "babysitter" in the movie. 

So how did this church lady end up in an R-rated movie?

