Medical tents, trailer morgues and determinations on who gets a ventilator: Oklahoma hospitals shift toward crisis standards of care

OHA President Patti Davis said the emergency rules are "very helpful" with expanding licensed bed space flexibility, but she noted that they don't address the nursing shortage like the previous emergency order did.

"We don't have everything back on the nursing side that we had last time," Davis said. "There are things that we had that were broader than just hospital licensure that were in the surge before that we don't have."

Hospitals across Oklahoma are coping with the ongoing surge in varying ways that are becoming more visible to the public outside of their facilities.

Hillcrest HealthCare System said in a statement that increased COVID-19 rates and deaths in the community required an expansion of resources and capacity.

Hillcrest Hospital South brought in one freezer trailer in August that can hold up to seven bodies — the same trailer it used in December and January. The hospital's morgue can hold two, and the trailer is in use.

"Hospitals work closely with funeral homes to ensure patients and families are taken care of," Hillcrest's statement says. "In this event, that includes expanding the size of our morgue as a service to our partners during this latest large surge."