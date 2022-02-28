Measure would prohibit nonbinary designation on Oklahoma birth certificates

Bergstrom’s measure would require the certificate to identify the person is either female or male.

“I suppose you could decide to identify as a frankfurter,” Bergstrom said in response to a question from Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City. “The reality is you are a human, being male or female.”

Later in the meeting, Bergstrom said his response may have been a little excessive, adding that he was trying to point out the ludicrousness of allowing someone to identify as anything they want to on a birth certificate when people are born male or female.

Young said the measure seems to say that state government is trying to tell people what they can and cannot say about their personal situation.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure will be in violation of the federal settlement agreement.

“It is political grandstanding,” Hicks said.

The measure was put on a revised agenda.

Hicks objected to hearing the measure saying it violated Senate rules because it didn’t have a House author.