Measure would prohibit nonbinary designation on Oklahoma birth certificates

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel on Monday passed a bill that would prohibit the designation of non-binary gender markers on Oklahoma birth certificates.
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee passed Senate Bill 1100, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, by a vote of 7-3.
The measure comes after the State Department of Health entered a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit and then issued a person a nonbinary birth certificate.
Nonbinary individuals do not identify specifically as male or female. They do not feel that male or female is their clear gender identity.
The issue created a stir at the Capitol.
Gov. Kevin Stitt then issued an executive order that sought to bar the Oklahoma State Department of Health from issuing birth certificates with nonbinary gender markers.
Bergstrom’s measure would require the certificate to identify the person is either female or male.
“I suppose you could decide to identify as a frankfurter,” Bergstrom said in response to a question from Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City. “The reality is you are a human, being male or female.”
Later in the meeting, Bergstrom said his response may have been a little excessive, adding that he was trying to point out the ludicrousness of allowing someone to identify as anything they want to on a birth certificate when people are born male or female.
Young said the measure seems to say that state government is trying to tell people what they can and cannot say about their personal situation.
Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure will be in violation of the federal settlement agreement.
“It is political grandstanding,” Hicks said.
The measure was put on a revised agenda.
Hicks objected to hearing the measure saying it violated Senate rules because it didn’t have a House author.
Sen. Paul Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, chairs the committee. He said the rule also says it up to the discretion of the committee chairman and he was going to hear the bill.