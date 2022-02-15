McLoud woman, 33, ejected in fatal single-car crash

A McLoud woman died after being ejected from her vehicle in a single-car crash Monday evening in Lincoln County.

Autumn Johnson, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene eight miles north of Stroud about 9 p.m. Monday.

Johnson was driving a 2012 Mazda 3 north on Oklahoma 99 when it drifted off the left side of the highway and struck a culvert, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Her car rolled 1½ times, and Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected 30 feet from her vehicle, the OHP reported.

Troopers cited unsafe speed as the cause of the crash.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.