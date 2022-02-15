 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McLoud woman, 33, ejected in fatal single-car crash
McLoud woman, 33, ejected in fatal single-car crash

A McLoud woman died after being ejected from her vehicle in a single-car crash Monday evening in Lincoln County.

Autumn Johnson, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene eight miles north of Stroud about 9 p.m. Monday.

Johnson was driving a 2012 Mazda 3 north on Oklahoma 99 when it drifted off the left side of the highway and struck a culvert, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Her car rolled 1½ times, and Johnson, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected 30 feet from her vehicle, the OHP reported. 

Troopers cited unsafe speed as the cause of the crash.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

