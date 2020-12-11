Mask mandates work better when implemented early, analysis of Oklahoma epidemiologist report shows

She said more than 30 municipalities now have mask ordinances that cover about half of Oklahoma’s 4 million residents.

By the end of August, about 1.3 million people lived in cities covered by a face covering requirement, according to MyHealth Access Network CEO Dr. David Kendrick.

Clark said masks will help temper or avoid the next surge or surges.

Oklahoma could come out of the current surge, she said, in early to late January. Although vaccinations will be starting, Clark forecast more virus surges in 2021 until enough people are immune either by vaccine or from natural antibodies after contracting the disease.

Clark said it’s a common misconception for people to think masks will go away as vaccines are distributed.

Unfortunately, she said, masks are here to stay for some time.

“Masks will be required regardless probably for the next couple of years to avoid and blunt any further catastrophe that we’re experiencing now,” Clark said.

To underscore the importance of face coverings, Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, outlined some of the latest information from the CDC during a Tuesday news conference.