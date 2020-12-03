Mark Berry to take reins at Delaware County Sheriff's Office after investigation resolved

JAY — An embattled Delaware County Sheriff-elect Mark Berry is allowed to take his post and is expected to be sworn into office before January, said District Attorney Kenny Wright.

The Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training on Wednesday released a ruling stating “no adverse action is ordered against” Berry on allegations he falsified information on his CLEET application.

Berry, 60, won the Republican runoff race for the office Aug. 25, and there was no challenger on the November ballot. However, Berry was not allowed to take office until the investigation was completed.

The crux of the investigation centered on whether Berry’s Colcord high school diploma issued 26 years after he would have graduated from Grove Schools was valid. Berry testified he was not aware he wasn’t a Grove graduate until 2005 when he applied to work at the Delaware County Sherriff’s Department.

“The ruling speaks for itself,” Brian Berry, attorney for Mark Berry, said in an email. “Mark was cleared of any wrongdoing, and all discrepancies of any relevance were refuted by the witnesses called, including Mark. Anything else beyond the hearing has no relevance or CLEET counsel would have alleged it.”