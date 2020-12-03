 Skip to main content
Mark Berry to take reins at Delaware County Sheriff's Office after investigation resolved

Berry

Mark Berry (left) and his attorney, Brian Berry, a cousin, are pictured after a CLEET hearing in Ada on Friday. Mark Berry appeared before the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training on an allegation that he falsified his CLEET application and regarding the validity of his high school diploma.

 Photo by Randy Mitchell

JAY — An embattled Delaware County Sheriff-elect Mark Berry is allowed to take his post and is expected to be sworn into office before January, said District Attorney Kenny Wright.

The Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training on Wednesday released a ruling stating “no adverse action is ordered against” Berry on allegations he falsified information on his CLEET application.

Berry, 60, won the Republican runoff race for the office Aug. 25, and there was no challenger on the November ballot. However, Berry was not allowed to take office until the investigation was completed.

The crux of the investigation centered on whether Berry’s Colcord high school diploma issued 26 years after he would have graduated from Grove Schools was valid. Berry testified he was not aware he wasn’t a Grove graduate until 2005 when he applied to work at the Delaware County Sherriff’s Department.

“The ruling speaks for itself,” Brian Berry, attorney for Mark Berry, said in an email. “Mark was cleared of any wrongdoing, and all discrepancies of any relevance were refuted by the witnesses called, including Mark. Anything else beyond the hearing has no relevance or CLEET counsel would have alleged it.”

Testimony during the October hearing indicated Berry took and passed a history adult education class to complete the 1979 graduation deficiency and receive a 2005 diploma.

Questions were raised during the hearing as to whether that program met state requirements for a diploma in 2005. The ruling states those questions were beyond the scope of CLEET’s jurisdiction.

When asked about three campaign materials listing Berry as a Grove graduate when he had a 2005 Colcord diploma, Berry’s attorney responded that Berry could assert both claims.

“Mark testified at the hearing that he walked across the stage at Grove and has always considered himself a Grove graduate,” Brian Berry said. “His diploma was granted by Colcord, but that does not take away from him being able to claim he was a Grove graduate.”

Mike Wilkerson, Berry’s opponent in the 2020 race, had been serving as interim sheriff since October. Wright was quick to praise Wilkerson for stepping into a demanding situation and bringing a steady hand to a department facing a shortage of low morale, short staffing and funding, and lawsuits.

Randy Mitchell contributed to this story from Ada.

