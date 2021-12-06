Marjorie Tallchief — one of the five Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma who rose to global fame in the 20th century — died Nov. 30 at her home in Delray Beach, Florida.
Marjorie Tallchief dies at 95, last of Oklahoma's 'Five Moons' Native American ballerinas
- Brandy McDonnell The Oklahoman
