Marjorie Tallchief dies at 95, last of Oklahoma's 'Five Moons' Native American ballerinas
Marjorie Tallchief dies at 95, last of Oklahoma's 'Five Moons' Native American ballerinas

Marjorie Tallchief

Marjorie Tallchief, pictured at left around 1978, died Nov. 30, 2021, at 95. “Oklahoma Indian Ballerina” by Jay O’Meilia, next to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center, is a composite of Oklahoma’s five Native American ballerinas: Yvonne Chouteau, Rosella Hightower, Moscelyne Larkin and Maria and Marjorie Tallchief. 

 Tulsa World file photos

Marjorie Tallchief — one of the five Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma who rose to global fame in the 20th century — died Nov. 30 at her home in Delray Beach, Florida.

Marjorie Tallchief

"The importance of Marjorie Tallchief to Oklahoma's artistic and cultural history cannot be overstated. As an Osage and native of Fairfax, she achieved success previously unthinkable in the world of ballet for someone of her background," Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Trait Thompson told The Oklahoman.

From the Tulsa World archives:

Oct. 8, 1997: Oklahoma's Indian ballerinas to be honored as Treasures

May 4, 2000: Oklahoma Treasures: Indian ballerinas to be honored at Smithsonian

 

