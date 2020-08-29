March to state Capitol recalls March on Washington 57 years ago

Hundreds of people marched east along NW 23 from Tower Theatre to the state Capitol late Friday to commemorate the historic March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, where Martin Luther King delivered his famous “I Have a Dream” speech.”
“We are honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King,” Oklahoma City rapper and activist Jabee Williams, the march organizer, told a crowd in front of Tower Theatre. “Today marks 57 years that he gave his ‘I Have a Dream Speech.’ Fifty-seven years later and we’re still having to reiterate the same things.”
The march took place in the wake of the Aug. 23 shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven times in the back by Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer Rusten Sheskey.
"It's 57 years later and we are still saying 'We have a dream,'” Williams said. “Something is wrong."