March general revenue exceeds target by nearly 40%

Deposits to the state’s primary operating fund continued to far exceed expectations in March, with allocations to the general revenue fund exceeding expectations by 37.7%, according to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

That puts GRF revenue for the first nine months of fiscal year 2022 at $5.7 billion, or $1.1 billion above the figure on which the current state budget was based.

‘“Looking at our March revenue numbers gives us yet another indicator of the stable economic growth we see in our state,” said Steven Harpe, Oklahoma’s chief operating officer and OMES executive director. “Revenue collections to date are now a billion dollars above the initial estimate.

“The state treasurer reports our economy is expanding amid an inflationary environment, and we expect to end the fiscal year in good shape.”

A deposit to the state’s constitutional reserve fund is assured if the current trend continues. The trend may also increase the likelihood of some sort of tax cut, refund or moratorium package out of this legislative session.

March GRF collections totaled $656.4 million, or $179.8 million than expected and $167.1 million more than the same month a year ago.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, GRF collections are $962.0 million, or 20.1%, above the same period a year ago.

The biggest driver of the revenue surge is gross production — or oil and gas — taxes, which are $501 million higher for the first nine months of FY ‘22 than a year ago, and $336.6 million above expectations.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.