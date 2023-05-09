A man armed with a knife was shot and killed in a confrontation with an Okmulgee County deputy Monday, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation.

Around 3 p.m. Monday, the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene near Old Morris Highway and Prairie Bell Road, OSBI investigator Gerald Davidson said in an email. Deputies were confronted upon arrival at the residence by 43-year-old Matthew Guffey, Davidson said, adding Guffey was reportedly armed with a knife.

During an altercation at the front door, Davidson said one deputy fired on Guffey, who was then transported to a local hospital where he died.

Oklahoma Department of Corrections records show Guffey had been incarcerated on a 2015 burglary conviction out of Okmulgee County but was discharged from state custody late last week.

No further details have been reported regarding the circumstances of the fatal shooting.