Man who shot a Pottawatomie County deputy found dead; wife of suspect also dead, OSBI says

A suspect in the Friday morning shooting of a Pottawatomie County sheriff's deputy was later found dead near his home, where his estranged wife was found dead inside, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.

Multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies began searching for Braedon Chesser, 27, on Friday after he shot at a deputy about 8 a.m. while the deputy was responding to a domestic violence call at Chesser's residence near Austin Drive and Patterson Road in Bethel Acres, a town near Shawnee.

The Shawnee News-Star reported that the deputy was shot seven times, and Bethel Public Schools went on lockdown while the search was ongoing.

The deputy was treated for multiple gunshot wounds at an Oklahoma City hospital, the OSBI said, and a search across the Oklahoma City metro area began. An emergency alert about Chesser possibly being armed and dangerous was sent to people in the Oklahoma City area.

About 5 p.m., Chesser was found dead in the woods about 100 yards from his house, and law enforcement officers found the body of his estranged wife, Sarah Chesser, 25, inside the home, the OSBI said.