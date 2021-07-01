Man troopers rescued from water-filled ditch succumbs to injuries

A Braggs man troopers rescued from a water-filled ditch after a single-vehicle crash has succumbed to his injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Jack Stanley, 80, died June 22, two weeks after a crash put his 2014 Ford Escape upside-down in a ditch "full of water" near U.S. 64 and 83rd Street south of Muskogee, according to troopers' reports.
Several troopers made the unexpected rescue about 1:20 p.m. June 8 while on their way to a student introductory camp.
It remains unknown why Stanley's vehicle ran off the right side of the highway, but troopers said they found him in the submerged vehicle and performed an emergency rescue in about three minutes.
Firefighters arrived and stabilized the man's neck, and he was flown to a Tulsa hospital in serious condition with head and internal injuries, troopers said.
Stanley's death was reported by the OHP on Thursday.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
