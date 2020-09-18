Man steals truck, drives it to Oklahoma County jail, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - A man stole a security guard’s truck late Thursday in Oklahoma City, drove it directly to jail and parked.

Around 11:30 p.m., police received a stolen vehicle call at Days Inn, 504 S Meridian Ave., where the security guard reported his Ford-150 truck, equipped with overhead lights and marked “Blackhawk Security” on the side, was stolen.

The security guard told police Laquiency Craig Freeman, 43, caused a disturbance in Room 219. The guard left the keys in the truck’s ignition and the doors unlocked as he checked on Freeman.

After Freeman left the room, the guard secured the hotel’s property. When the guard left the room, he saw that his security truck had been stolen.

