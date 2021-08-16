 Skip to main content
Man killed in head-on collision in Ottawa County
  Updated
A Miami, Oklahoma, man was killed and a Baxter Springs, Kansas, teenager was in critical condition after a head-on collision in Ottawa County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The Baxter Springs 17-year-old boy was driving a 2014 Honda Accord north on Alternate U.S. 69 three miles northeast of Quapaw about 11:15 p.m. Sunday when the car went left of center and hit head-on a southbound 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by Isner Made, 43, troopers said.

Isner died at the scene, and the teenager was taken to a Springfield, Missouri, hospital in critical condition.

Troopers said both drivers' conditions were "apparently normal," but they were still investigating what caused the collision.

