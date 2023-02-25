A Ponca City man is dead after a crash in Kay County Saturday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports.

Dead is Hayden Jones, 67, of Ponca City.

OHP say the wreck occurred on Hubbard Road just west of Waverly Street, less than a mile west of Ponca City in Kay County at approximately 3 a.m.

According to the report, Jones was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy east on Hubbard Road when it departed the roadway. The vehicle then struck a guide wire and rolled coming to a rest on the driver's side. Hubbard was ejected from the vehicle approximately 2 feet away from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The report states that officers could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage on the driver. Hubbard was also not wearing his seat belt.