Man killed in collision on U.S. 75 in Okmulgee
  • Updated
Okmulgee police say a man was killed Tuesday when he pulled out in front of an inexperienced driver on U.S. 75 at 36th Street.

Okmulgee police say a man was killed when he failed to yield from a stop sign and pulled out onto U.S. 75 in front of an inexperienced driver  late Tuesday morning. 

Preliminary reports indicate that the man was driving a crossover-type SUV east on 36th Street in south Okmulgee when he failed to yield from a stop sign. He reportedly pulled out in front of a pickup, which struck his vehicle in the driver's door. 

The man was taken to a local emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

Neither driver's identity was released. The pickup driver was 16 years old and did not have a license, police said.

