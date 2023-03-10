A bicyclist was killed Friday when he was hit by a car just south of Westville in Adair County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Lane Hunter, 58, of Westville was riding his bicycle north on U.S. 59 about 12:35 p.m. when the bike suddenly swerved to the left and was hit by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu that had approached from behind him, an OHP report says.

Hunter was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report says.

The Malibu driver was not injured, troopers said.