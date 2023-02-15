A crash during a dust storm in the Oklahoma Panhandle left one man dead Tuesday.

Scott Dale Morrell, 69, from Tyrone was driving a 2012 Dodge Journey on U.S. 54 around 12:15 p.m. while heavy wind filled the air with blowing sand and dirt, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a preliminary crash report.

A pickup that had been involved in a previous collision with a tractor-trailer rig was stopped on the highway, and Morrell, who troopers said was driving too fast for the conditions, ran into the back of the pickup, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup was pinned in the wreckage about 20 minutes before being extricated and taken to a Kansas hospital.

Morrell and a passenger also were pinned in their vehicle about 20 minutes. Both were taken to a Kansas hospital, where Morrell was pronounced dead. Neither was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

Lt. Eric Brown, one of the troopers who responded to the crash, filmed a video that the OHP posted to social media to show what the conditions were like for drivers on the highway that afternoon.