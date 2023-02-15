A crash during a dust storm in the Oklahoma Panhandle left one man dead Tuesday after troopers said he was driving too fast for the conditions.

Scott Dale Morrell, 69, from Tyrone was driving a 2012 Dodge Journey on U.S. 54 around 12:15 p.m. while heavy wind caused blowing sand, soil and dirt conditions, troopers said in a preliminary crash report.

A pickup truck that had been involved in a previous collision with a tractor-trailer rig was stopped on the highway, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Morrell was reportedly unable to avoid running into the back of the stopped pickup due to his speed, troopers said.

The driver of the pickup was pinned about 20 minutes before being extricated and transported to a Kansas hospital.

Morrell and a passenger were also pinned inside the Dodge Journey about 20 minutes. Both were transported to a Kansas hospital; Morrell was pronounced dead. Neither was wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

OHP Lt. Eric Brown was among troopers responding to the crash; he filmed a video from the cruiser to show what the conditions were like for drivers on the highway that afternoon.