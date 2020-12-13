Man dies Sunday after crashing into tree east of Tahlequah

A 58-year-old man died Sunday after crashing his vehicle into a tree east of Tahlequah in Cherokee County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

OHP troopers reported Donald Lynn Wynn of Welling was driving a GMC Terrain north on Welling Road around 11:45 a.m. Sunday when he "departed the roadway to the right, striking a tree" in the area of County Road 43 while driving "too fast for road conditions." The crash site is 2.6 miles east of Tahlequah, troopers said.

Wynn was transported to a Tahlequah hospital in critical condition before officials opted to transfer him to a Tulsa hospital, where OHP said he died of his injuries. OHP's incident briefing states Wynn was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.