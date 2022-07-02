Man dies in motorcycle crash in Sequoyah County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol say a man has died in a crash in Sequoyah County.
OHP are unsure when the fatal crash took place, but they believe it occurred between June 24 & 29 on Old US-64 just west of 4760, two miles east of Muldrow in Sequoyah County.
Ronald Casanova, 66, of Fort Smith, Arkansas was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries involving his 2004 Harley Davidson.
OHP are currently investigating the crash.
