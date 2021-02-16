Man dies after falling into icy water of Grand Lake while trying to save dog, GRDA police say

The body of a man who had tried to save a dog that fell through the ice on Grand Lake and then fell in himself was recovered Monday night, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department reported.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office contacted the GRDA around 9:15 p.m. Monday about a 53-year-old man who had fallen through the ice near Port Duncan on Grand Lake's Monkey Island.

When Delaware County deputies arrived, they found the man's body in the water near a dock. It appeared that he had gone onto the ice to rescue a dog that had fallen through and had fallen into the lake himself, eventually succumbing to the water's dangerously cold temperatures, the GRDA said.

Police recovered the body around 10 p.m. The man's name had not been released by Tuesday evening.