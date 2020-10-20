Man dies after crashing into tree south of Weleetka

One person died after crashing into a tree south of Weleetka in Okfuskee County on Monday afternoon, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

The man was driving a 1992 Ford pickup north on County Road D3870 about a mile south of Weleetka just before 2 p.m. when he “lost control, departed the roadway to the right and struck a tree,” an OHP incident briefing states.

Troopers determined the cause of the collision to be “unsafe speed” and that the man was not wearing a seat belt.

The man was pinned in the wreckage for about an hour and 45 minutes before being freed by Weleetka firefighters, according to the briefing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s identity was withheld pending identification of his next-of-kin.