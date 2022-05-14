Man dies after bicycle struck by vehicle

A man is dead after his bicycle was hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Logan County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred on U.S. Highway 77, half a mile south of County Road 73 near Guthrie about 1:30 p.m.

According to initial reports, Richard Safi, 52, of Edmond was riding his bike while traveling northbound on US-77. A 2013 GMC Sierra was traveling in the same direction when it failed to observe the bike, striking the rear of it.

Safi was flown to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The collision is under investigation.

