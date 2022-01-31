Man charged with murder after three people found dead on his land in Cherokee County

A Cherokee County man has been charged with first-degree murder after three bodies were found on his land over the weekend, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office reported.

The bodies of Deanna Tippey, Quinley Lamb and Brian Shackleford were discovered Friday evening on land at 25182 E. 770 Road in Cherokee County, about 5 miles east of Tahlequah, according to an affidavit.

The owner of the land, Robert Lewis, 61, was charged Monday in Cherokee County District Court with three counts of first-degree murder.

On Friday, Lamb's brother was searching for his sister with Lewis' ex-girlfriend when they found a hole covered by leaves with a body in it, according to the affidavit.

Lewis' ex-girlfriend had previously called Lewis asking him where Lamb, Shackleford and another man were. Lewis reportedly told them they were at his residence but that "they are gone and won't be seen again," according to the affidavit.

Lamb's brother and Lewis' ex-girlfriend also discovered two Arkansas IDs, one for Lamb and one for the other man about whom Lewis' ex-girlfriend had asked.