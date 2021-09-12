Long COVID 'kind of forgotten' amid hospitalizations, deaths but remains an 'unsettling' affliction

A research study out of China found that 68% of COVID survivors had at least one residual symptom six months later, which decreased to 49% after 12 months. The study comprised almost 1,300 COVID patients who had been discharged from a hospital in Wuhan from January to May 2020.

The study's authors concluded that most survivors had a "good physical and functional recovery" at their one-year follow-up visit but that the health status was still lower than the control population. The results were published August in The Lancet.

Experts in Oklahoma have said that in general terms up to 20% to 30% develop long COVID symptoms.

Hardy emphasized the psychological manifestations of long COVID, such as anxiety, depression and brain fog.

Hardy said he has about five or six patients who have had to resign from jobs or move forward with long-term disability related to the neurocognitive component.

"These were highly functioning individuals," Hardy said. "One gentleman that I'm thinking of who is in his mid-40s and was a small business owner ... had to essentially take a step back and tap his VP to step into his shoes because he was unable to perform his duties."