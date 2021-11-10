Long-awaited kid-size COVID-19 vaccine doses finally make it to providers in Oklahoma

The vast majority of kid-size COVID-19 doses earmarked for Oklahoma reached the state's doorsteps by Wednesday afternoon, a week after federal emergency-use approval was granted, as manufacturer delays reportedly caused a slower-than-anticipated rollout across the country.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health had shipping notices for all 131,100 Pfizer doses ordered by providers for ages 5-11, with delivery confirmations received for 90% of those doses as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Buffy Heater, assistant deputy health commissioner, said all public health districts in Oklahoma had supplies as redistribution of the doses — a third the size of what's administered to ages 12 and older — takes place throughout the state.
"We have — like other states — experienced some delays in the shipments and deliveries coming from the manufacturer," Heater said. "We have seen that limited supply over the last couple of days — that was surprising to us.
"We thought vaccine would be here a week ago."
The Tulsa Health Department, which received 3,600 doses Monday, was among the few providers in Oklahoma to get some at the start of the week, Heater said. THD shared some of its supply that day with other local providers, including 1,000 doses to Saint Francis Health System to help with the flow of vaccine into children's arms.
THD received another 10,200 doses of pediatric vaccine Wednesday, of which 2,800 doses were transferred to other local providers.
Leanne Stephens, public information officer for the Tulsa Health Department, said there has been a "steady number of requests" for the child vaccine at THD's clinics.
"Most appointments are scheduled about a week in advance, so the number of appointments for pediatric vaccine is expected to increase," Stephens said.
Vaccine appointments for ages 5-11 weren't available on the state's web portal until 9 a.m. Tuesday even though some locations, such as THD, had received initial shipments of the doses on Monday.
Heater said the state's system — developed in haste before the initial vaccine rollout nearly a year ago — is unable to turn on select sites for specific age groups. The state didn't want to launch same-day appointments in areas the vaccine hadn't yet reached, she said.
So the state tried to strike a balance by waiting until 9 a.m. Tuesday to open appointments for ages 5-11 to give doses more time to reach more places.
Through the state's network of county health departments, Heater said, vaccination sites still without child doses were able to flag appointments — "almost in real time" — based on date of birth to have appropriate doses sent to the locations prior to the appointments.
Heater said she wasn't aware of any complaints that doses weren't available for appointments, meaning the redistribution network was working.
Two deaths and 14,147 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among children and youths ages 5 to 17 have been reported in Tulsa County, according to the Tulsa Health Department as of Monday.
Nearly two-thirds of all Tulsa County residents have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine, with a little more than half being fully vaccinated, according to CDC data cited by THD.
More than 300 providers in Tulsa County are eligible to hold and administer the vaccines.
The state estimates that there are 375,000 children in the 5-11 age group in Oklahoma, with more than 1,800 providers in the state able to provide COVID vaccinations. About 500 have a pediatric specialty or interest, and the state's network includes local health departments in 68 of 77 counties.
Vaccine appointments
COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Tulsa County can be made by visiting vaccinate918.com or vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.
The Tulsa Health Department also may be reached at 918-582-9355 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays to schedule vaccination appointments.
