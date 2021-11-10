Long-awaited kid-size COVID-19 vaccine doses finally make it to providers in Oklahoma

THD received another 10,200 doses of pediatric vaccine Wednesday, of which 2,800 doses were transferred to other local providers.

Leanne Stephens, public information officer for the Tulsa Health Department, said there has been a "steady number of requests" for the child vaccine at THD's clinics.

"Most appointments are scheduled about a week in advance, so the number of appointments for pediatric vaccine is expected to increase," Stephens said.

Vaccine appointments for ages 5-11 weren't available on the state's web portal until 9 a.m. Tuesday even though some locations, such as THD, had received initial shipments of the doses on Monday.

Heater said the state's system — developed in haste before the initial vaccine rollout nearly a year ago — is unable to turn on select sites for specific age groups. The state didn't want to launch same-day appointments in areas the vaccine hadn't yet reached, she said.

So the state tried to strike a balance by waiting until 9 a.m. Tuesday to open appointments for ages 5-11 to give doses more time to reach more places.