Long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine called turning point in state's fight against deadly virus

OKLAHOMA CITY — The head of the Oklahoma State Medical Association echoed other health experts in saying the COVID-19 vaccine will be a turning point in the nation’s struggle against the virus.

“I think the sooner we can get people to vaccinate, the sooner we will get past this,” said Dr. George Monks, the association’s president.

Oklahoma is scheduled to receive its first shipment of the vaccine within days.

The state currently has a phased approach for distributing the vaccine, with health care workers with high exposure risk and staff and residents at assisted living centers and long-term care facilities at the top of the list.

Between 70% and 80% of the population needs to be immune to prevent the virus from spreading easily from person to person, Monks said.

“There are not as many suspected hosts when we have 70% to 80% of the potential hosts immune to it or have protection from it,” he said. “It makes it very hard for an infection to spread.”

State health officials said receiving the vaccine will be voluntary.

Monks said the vaccines identified for use will be safe and effective, but he said he didn’t know whether doses will be available for children.