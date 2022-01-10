 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Locust Grove woman, 25, dies in Delaware County collision
Locust Grove woman, 25, dies in Delaware County collision

  Updated
A Locust Grove woman was killed Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Delaware County.

Haleigh Witt, 25, was driving on U.S. 59 when the collision occurred about 2:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A preliminary report says Witt was pinned in her vehicle nearly three hours; she was pronounced dead at the scene about a mile south of Jay.

Two women in the other vehicle were transported to hospitals in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Joplin, Missouri. Both were in fair condition, troopers reported.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, according to the OHP.

