Location approved for OKC's first QuikTrip store

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Council approved a zoning request Tuesday to allow for the city’s first QuikTrip truck stop location.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Council approved a zoning request Tuesday to allow for the city’s first QuikTrip truck stop location.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The action comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt and two tribes could not agree on terms of a new compact.
A state representative from Catoosa was accused Friday in a grand jury indictment of misusing his power to change the law so his wife could become a tag agent.
Medical and social work communities are daily seeing individuals who "are truly at a crisis point," such as significant and sometimes suicidal depression.
"Under the current compacts, (Cherokee and Choctaw citizens) are granted hunting and fishing licenses at steeply discounted rates," the state wrote in a letter seeking to dissolve that discount.
The shots were fired in the Kickstand Saloon at 1810 S.W. Frank Phillips Blvd. about 8:30 p.m. Two men died after police arrived.
Gregory Rogers, 51, was arrested in Tulsa on Tuesday after two men were fatally shot in a Bartlesville biker bar Monday evening.
The tribe is planning a $400 million state-of-the-art health care facility in Tahlequah to replace the 40-year-old W.W. Hastings Hospital.
Charles "Chuck" Chance, who was to be held on several theft and fraud complaints, maneuvered out of the jail early Saturday.
Info from Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Muscogee nations show Stitt and tribal leaders haven’t met in person since February.
State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, says he doesn't want to stop students from learning about slavery and racism; he just doesn't want them learning about it from a particular point of view.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.