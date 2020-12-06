Local expert fears 'unspeakable' COVID-19 care decisions loom. State epidemiologist agrees the hospital burden is 'enormous.'

Clark said that if Wendelboe’s modeling pans out, then math reveals a bleak reality.

About 15% of all positive cases in Oklahoma are in the 65-older age demographic, she said. Out of 8,000 cases, that would equate to 1,200 people in that high-risk category becoming infected on a daily basis at this wave’s projected peak.

The worst effects would follow in the weeks after when subsets of those positive cases convert into hospitalizations and ultimately deaths.

Clark said new hospital admissions in the 65-plus age group could reach 360 per day, given that Oklahoma demographic’s 30% chance of being hospitalized. For context, the seven-day moving average of new daily admissions in all ages was 150 people on Friday.

The mortality rate is about 6% of those infected in the 65-older age bracket, she said, meaning that 72 per day could be expected to die under this scenario. Again in comparison, the seven-day rolling average of deaths across all ages was a record 22 on Thursday and Friday.

Clark’s projection for about 8,500 infections among the 65-older population in November came in low. The actual number was 9,500 positive cases, which she said is driving the COVID records last week in hospitalizations, ICU patients and average daily reported deaths.