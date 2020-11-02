 Skip to main content
Lineman critically injured, frustration rises as Oklahoma City area power outages enter second week

Crews from Telamon work to restore utilities on Lincoln Boulevard near NE 16 in Oklahoma City. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Frustration is building among metro residents still without electricity a week after ice storms popped transformers, sent trees crashing onto power lines, and left some homeowners with live wires in their yards.

Adding insult to injury, those without power can’t figure out whether to believe social media posts by OG&E that power will largely be restored by Tuesday or text alerts advising restoration will be completed on Friday.

OG&E reported restoring power to 300,000 customers as of Monday afternoon with 140,000 still in the dark. About 3,600 workers from throughout the country, as far as from New York, continued to work day and night to restore power. One worker was reported critically injured Monday afternoon while working near a hard hit area at NW 23 and Villa.

OG&E spokesman Brian Alford noted the utility has faced challenges restoring power to 800 polling places for Tuesday’s elections and competing for help with those responding to damage caused by Hurricane Zeta in Louisiana

