Life after death: 17 years after murders, family waits for Tulsa killer's demise

BRISTOW — On an early October weekend in 2003, Debra Wyatt was at a family birthday party in Tulsa. For some reason, she locked eyes with her mother, Patsy Cantrell, and they stared at each other for several minutes, but neither said a word.
Later, Wyatt drove her mother home 40 miles southwest to Depew, a town of about 500 people along historic Route 66. Wyatt’s father was in the hospital at the time, so she invited her mother to stay over until he could come home.
“I don’t get scared,” Patsy Cantrell said. “I will not live in fear.”
On Oct. 18, 2003, Patsy Cantrell, 70, and her husband, A.J. Cantrell, 76, were murdered in their Depew home.
About the series
Over 20 years, from 2000 to 2019, there were 4,177 murders in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
The worst year for murder in Oklahoma during the past two decades was 2019, when 249 lives were taken.
While “homicide” is the legal term for a slaying or killing, “murder” is malicious, premeditated killing. In Oklahoma, a homicide may be considered murder during the commission of certain crimes.
Life After Death, a five-part multimedia series produced by The Oklahoman, takes an in-depth look at murder in Oklahoma, lives impacted by the deadly crime, and an unsolved homicide that haunts an Oklahoma City mother.
