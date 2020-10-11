Life after death: 17 years after murders, family waits for Tulsa killer's demise

BRISTOW — On an early October weekend in 2003, Debra Wyatt was at a family birthday party in Tulsa. For some reason, she locked eyes with her mother, Patsy Cantrell, and they stared at each other for several minutes, but neither said a word.

Later, Wyatt drove her mother home 40 miles southwest to Depew, a town of about 500 people along historic Route 66. Wyatt’s father was in the hospital at the time, so she invited her mother to stay over until he could come home.

“I don’t get scared,” Patsy Cantrell said. “I will not live in fear.”

On Oct. 18, 2003, Patsy Cantrell, 70, and her husband, A.J. Cantrell, 76, were murdered in their Depew home.

