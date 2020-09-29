 Skip to main content
Legalization of recreational marijuana stricken from ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday struck down an initiative petition seeking to legalize recreational marijuana.

The challenge was brought by Paul Tay against State Question 813.

The court found that the gist was misleading because it failed to alert potential individuals signing it about changes being made to the law or provide them with sufficient information to make an informed decision about the constitutional amendment.

The court ordered it stricken from the ballot.

