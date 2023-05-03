A group of families with transgender adolescents and a medical provider are challenging a new state law that bans gender-affirming care for trans minors.

The complaint, filed in Tulsa federal court, asks a judge to declare the law imposed by Senate Bill 613 unconstitutional.

The law, which took effect Monday upon Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signing, bans gender-affirming surgery and drug treatments for transgender minors.

The complaint was filed by attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma and others on behalf of six transgender minors, their parents and Dr. Shauna Lawlis, a University of Oklahoma Health Physician specializing in adolescent medicine, who provides gender-affirming care.

“Every Oklahoman should have the freedom to access the care they need to survive and thrive, but once again, instead of deciding to boldly lead our state, Gov. Stitt and members of the Legislature have decided to risk the lives of one of our most vulnerable populations, to score political points with their base,” Megan Lambert, American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma Legal Director, said in a written statement.

The law was opposed by LGBTQ advocates and many in the medical community.

The lawsuit claims the prohibition on providing gender transition services to minors “denies transgender adolescents with gender dysphoria necessary, safe and effective treatment and prevents parents from obtaining medically necessary care for their transgender adolescents.”

The lawsuit claims the law is discriminatory in part because it still permits the same kind of treatments for non-transgender patients, such as testosterone suppressants for female cisgender adolescents with polycystic ovarian syndrome to prevent body hair inconsistent with their gender identity.

The parents and their adolescent children are identified in the complaint only by pseudonyms.

A motion filed along with the lawsuit requests that they be permitted to remain anonymous.

“Proceeding under pseudonyms is further necessary to protect the Minor Plaintiffs and their families from undue harassment, discrimination, and violence because of the Minor Plaintiffs’ transgender status and because the Parent Plaintiffs are affirming parents of transgender adolescents,” the motion states.

The bill sparked intense debate in the Legislature as Democrats accused Republicans of concocting a nonexistent crisis at the expense of vulnerable youth, and Republicans accused medical professionals of “mutilating” young people suffering from psychological problems.

In practice, the banned surgeries appear to be very rare among minors. Treatments with hormones and other drugs are more common. There seems to be disagreement about the long-term effects of those drugs.

Stitt issued a written statement Monday after signing the bill.

“Last year, I called for a statewide ban on all irreversible gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors so I am thrilled to sign this into law today and protect our kids,” Stitt said. “We cannot turn a blind eye to what’s happening across our nation, and as governor I am proud to stand up for what’s right and ban life-altering transition surgeries on children in the state of Oklahoma.”