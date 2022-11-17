Lawmakers sworn into office on Oklahoma Statehood Day

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly elected and reelected state lawmakers were sworn into office on Wednesday.
Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Darby administered the oath of office to lawmakers in both chambers.
“It is fitting to take the oath on Statehood Day,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.
Oklahoma became a state on Nov. 16, 1907 — 115 years ago Wednesday.
In the Nov. 8 election, Oklahoma Democrats picked up one House seat and lost a Senate seat. Republicans maintained their supermajority in the House and Senate.
The House has 81 Republicans and 20 Democrats; the Senate, 40 Republicans and eight Democrats.
Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa, won the seat held by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, who did not seek reelection.
It is the first time a Democrat has held that seat in at least 30 years, Schreiber said.
Beyond that, “it is the first time since 2002 that the Democrats have added a member to their caucus,” she added.
She said she was able to get her message out that the race was about people and not political parties, with efforts that included canvassing the district three times.
She said it was an honor and kind of overwhelming to be on the House floor. She is a former member of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education, having spent eight years there.
Schreiber said she is focused on public education as well as workforce and economic development.
Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, was reelected for a third term.
His issues will be criminal justice and providing relief to retirees.
He said he would like lawmakers to reduce or suspend the grocery tax without hurting the revenue going to cities and towns.
Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell presided over a portion of the swearing-in ceremony in the Senate.
Many members had family members and supporters on the floor or in the gallery.
“Don’t ever put this job above that family,” Pinnell advised them, adding that he never regretted turning down an invitation so he could be home eating dinner with his family. “Don’t let your sense of self be replaced by this job.”
Sen. Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa, flipped the seat formerly held by Democrat J.J. Dossett of Owasso.
“We worked hard and flipped an area that was held by a guy that was loved,” Prieto said. “We did a lot of hard work.”
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, called Wednesday an “amazing day of celebration.”
The House and Senate will meet for an organizational day on Jan. 3. The first session of the 59th Legislature starts Feb. 6.
Featured video: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt calls for end of state grocery tax
Photos: Lawmakers sworn in at Capitol on Oklahoma Statehood Day
District 70 representative Suzanne Schreiber raises her hand to be sworn in to office at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Oklahoma lieutenant governor Matt Pinnell applauds new senators during their swearing in ceremony at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 34 senator Dana Prieto waits at his desk for during a swearing in ceremony for Oklahoma state senators to begin at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 2 senator Ally Seifried raises her hand while taking her oath of office during a swearing in ceremony for Oklahoma state senators at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 2 senator Ally Seifried speaks with lieutenant governor Matt Pinnell before the swearing in ceremony for Oklahoma state senators at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 34 senator Dana Prieto raises his hand while taking his oath of office during a swearing in ceremony for Oklahoma state senators at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 45 representative Annie Menz introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 58 representative Carl Newton introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 97 representative Jason Lowe introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 93 representative Mickey Dollens introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 37 representative Ken Luttrell introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 55 representative Nick Archer introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Lawmakers raise their hands to be sworn into office as members of the Oklahoma House of Representatives at the state Capitol in Oklahoma City.
District 70 state Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, a former Tulsa school board member, raises her hand for the swearing-in.
House District 71 Rep. Amanda Swope (left) talks with District 73 Rep. Regina Goodwin, both Tulsa Democrats, before a swearing-in ceremony for the House of Representatives.
District 70 Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa, speaks with District 100 Rep. Marilyn Stark, R-Bethany, before the swearing-in ceremony.
District 79 Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, raises her hand to be sworn into office at the Oklahoma Capitol on Wednesday.
Newly elected District 66 Rep. Clay Staires, R-Skiatook, raises his hand to be sworn in Wednesday.
District 70 representative Suzanne Schreiber raises her hand to be sworn in to office at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 71 representative Amanda Swope raises her hand to be sworn in to office at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 79 representative Melissa Provenzano raises her hand to be sworn in to office at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 66 representative Clay Staires introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 69 representative Mark Tedford introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 100 representative Marilyn Stark introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 88 representative Mauree Turner introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 85 representative Cyndi Munson holds her nephew during a swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 87 representative Ellyn Hefner introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 70 representative Suzanne Schreiber introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 74 representative Mark Vancuren introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 99 representative Ajay Pittman introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Former Oklahoma senator Anastasia Pittman waves after being introduced by her daughter District 99 representative Ajay Pittman during a swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 83 representative Eric Roberts introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 94 representative Andy Fugate introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 71 representative Amanda Swope introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 58 representative Carl Newton introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 37 representative Ken Luttrell introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 93 representative Mickey Dollens introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 45 representative Annie Menz introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 55 representative Nick Archer introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 97 representative Jason Lowe introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Former Oklahoma senator Anastasia Pittman waves after being introduced by her daughter District 99 representative Ajay Pittman during a swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 83 representative Eric Roberts introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 99 representative Ajay Pittman introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 74 representative Mark Vancuren introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 71 representative Amanda Swope speaks with District 73 representative Regina Goodwin before a swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 85 representative Cyndi Munson holds her nephew during a swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
Lawmakers raise their hands to be sworn into office as members of the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 88 representative Mauree Turner introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 71 representative Amanda Swope raises her hand to be sworn in to office at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 70 representative Suzanne Schreiber raises her hand to be sworn in to office at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 70 representative Suzanne Schreiber speaks with District 100 representative Marilyn Stark before the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 87 representative Ellyn Hefner introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 71 representative Amanda Swope introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 79 representative Melissa Provenzano raises her hand to be sworn in to office at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 66 representative Clay Staires introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 94 representative Andy Fugate introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 70 representative Suzanne Schreiber introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 100 representative Marilyn Stark introduces her guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 79 representative Melissa Provenzano raises her hand to be sworn in to office at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 66 representative Clay Staires raises his hand to be sworn in to office at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
District 69 representative Mark Tedford introduces his guests during the swearing in ceremony for the house of representatives at the State Capitol on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
