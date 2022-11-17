Lawmakers sworn into office on Oklahoma Statehood Day

OKLAHOMA CITY — Newly elected and reelected state lawmakers were sworn into office on Wednesday.

Oklahoma Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Darby administered the oath of office to lawmakers in both chambers.

“It is fitting to take the oath on Statehood Day,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

Oklahoma became a state on Nov. 16, 1907 — 115 years ago Wednesday.

In the Nov. 8 election, Oklahoma Democrats picked up one House seat and lost a Senate seat. Republicans maintained their supermajority in the House and Senate.

The House has 81 Republicans and 20 Democrats; the Senate, 40 Republicans and eight Democrats.

Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa, won the seat held by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, who did not seek reelection.

It is the first time a Democrat has held that seat in at least 30 years, Schreiber said.

Beyond that, “it is the first time since 2002 that the Democrats have added a member to their caucus,” she added.

She said she was able to get her message out that the race was about people and not political parties, with efforts that included canvassing the district three times.

She said it was an honor and kind of overwhelming to be on the House floor. She is a former member of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education, having spent eight years there.

Schreiber said she is focused on public education as well as workforce and economic development.

Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, was reelected for a third term.

His issues will be criminal justice and providing relief to retirees.

He said he would like lawmakers to reduce or suspend the grocery tax without hurting the revenue going to cities and towns.

Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell presided over a portion of the swearing-in ceremony in the Senate.

Many members had family members and supporters on the floor or in the gallery.

“Don’t ever put this job above that family,” Pinnell advised them, adding that he never regretted turning down an invitation so he could be home eating dinner with his family. “Don’t let your sense of self be replaced by this job.”

Sen. Dana Prieto, R-Tulsa, flipped the seat formerly held by Democrat J.J. Dossett of Owasso.

“We worked hard and flipped an area that was held by a guy that was loved,” Prieto said. “We did a lot of hard work.”

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, called Wednesday an “amazing day of celebration.”

The House and Senate will meet for an organizational day on Jan. 3. The first session of the 59th Legislature starts Feb. 6.

Featured video: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt calls for end of state grocery tax