Lawmakers look to revamp the way Oklahomans get driver's licenses, car tags and other state documents

HB 3419 and Senate Bill 1605, by Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, are basically the same bill on more or less parallel tracks, although only one of them will carry the final version of the Service Oklahoma legislation to the governor's office.

The plan is to move the functions of the Oklahoma Tax Commission and the Department of Public Services that currently handle vehicle licensing and driver's licenses to a single division within the Office of Management and Enterprise Services. The reorganization involves more than 300 state employees, all of whom will be offered positions within Service Oklahoma.

As mentioned, tag agents will remain independent contractors, although their formal title will change from motor vehicle agent to licensed operator.

Initially, at least, licensed operators will do about the same things they do now.

The situation will be much the same with driving tests. Those will be given from the existing locations, except as a part of Service Oklahoma instead of DPS.

Provided the legislation is passed and signed into law this session, the current DPS functions will move to Service Oklahoma on Nov. 1 and the Tax Commission piece on Jan. 1, 2023.