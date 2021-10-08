 Skip to main content
Latest Oklahoman charged in U.S. Capitol riot admits to poor judgment
Latest Oklahoman charged in U.S. Capitol riot admits to poor judgment

Edward Spain fbi facebook capitol riot photo

The FBI reported using this Facebook photo of Edward T. Spain Jr. outside the U.S. Capitol to identify him from videos as being inside the building during the Jan. 6 riot. Courtesy

OKLAHOMA CITY - Edward T. Spain Jr., 56, was arrested Thursday in Oklahoma after being accused in a criminal complaint of illegal entry and disorderly conduct at the Capitol.

