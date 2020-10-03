Lankford tests negative for COVID-19, will continue quarantine following reported exposure

U.S. Sen. James Lankford announced Saturday that he tested negative for COVID-19 but would remain quarantined because he had contact with a colleague who tested positive for the disease.

The Oklahoma Republican said he met several times this week with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who announced Friday that he had tested positive. Lankford said he was not experiencing symptoms but would quarantine through Oct. 12 upon recommendations of doctors and to ensure the health and safety of others.