 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lankford tests negative for COVID-19, will continue quarantine following reported exposure

Lankford tests negative for COVID-19, will continue quarantine following reported exposure

{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Sen. James Lankford announced Saturday that he tested negative for COVID-19 but would remain quarantined because he had contact with a colleague who tested positive for the disease.

The Oklahoma Republican said he met several times this week with Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who announced Friday that he had tested positive. Lankford said he was not experiencing symptoms but would quarantine through Oct. 12 upon recommendations of doctors and to ensure the health and safety of others.

Read the rest of the story at The Oklahoman. A subscription maybe required. 

Lankford quarantining after colleague contracts COVID-19

Lankford

 Tom Williams

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Haskell man killed in Okmulgee County crash
State and Regional News

Haskell man killed in Okmulgee County crash

  • Updated

A passenger of the other truck involved, a 26-year-old Henryetta woman, was treated and released from a hospital. That truck's driver, a 31-year-old Okmulgee man, and another passenger, a 5-year-old Henryetta boy, were not injured, the report states. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News