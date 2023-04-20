OKLAHOMA CITY - An independent board deadlocked 3-3 this week on whether the killer of a former Oklahoma labor commissioner should get supervised day passes from a state mental hospital.
Labor commissioner's killer to remain confined to mental hospital, for now
- By Nolan Clay, The Oklahoman
