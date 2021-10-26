Kingston teen killed in head-on collision near Durant

A Kingston teenager was killed Tuesday morning when her vehicle was hit head on just west of Durant, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Britny Henderson, 19, was driving a 2013 Toyota Camry east on U.S. 70 one mile west of Durant about 7:30 a.m. when a westbound 2011 Chevrolet pickup crossed into the eastbound lane, hitting her car head on, troopers said.
Henderson died at the scene. The pickup driver, a 16-year-old Durant boy, was treated and released.
