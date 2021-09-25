'Kids really taking the burden': COVID-19 surge follows return to school in Oklahoma

"We are seeing a nasty trend up with those kids taking on the biggest burden of cases with this delta variant," Clark said. "With the first surge and second and third surge being about adults, this fourth surge was really about kids and kids really taking the burden of the disease."

To date, more than 60 school districts across Oklahoma have had to suspend in-person classes at at least one campus during the 2021-2022 school year due to the high rates of COVID-19 cases and exposure-induced quarantines among staff and students.

That number does not include Anadarko's Riverside Indian School. The Bureau of Indian Education facility started the school year in distance learning and will not begin face-to-face instruction until Oct. 25 due to the pandemic.

From July 11 to Sept. 18, there were 29,077 confirmed cases in the 17-and-younger demographic. Of those, 233 were hospitalized and one person died.

Unfortunately, Clark said, a high number of kids remain hospitalized with COVID-19.

"Unvaccinated people are the highest risk, regardless of age," Clark said. "This is why little kids are hospitalized right now — because they're a high-risk, vulnerable population that's not eligible for a vaccine."