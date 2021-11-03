Kid-size doses of COVID-19 vaccine should arrive next week, Tulsa Health Department says

He noted that 1.9 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported among the 28 million children ages 5 to 11 in the U.S. He called that a "gross underestimation" of total children infected because they are less likely to exhibit symptoms and be tested.

In Oklahoma, he said, 34,713 children in that age group have tested positive.

Also in that demographic, he said, 8,300 children across the U.S. and at least 350 in Oklahoma have been hospitalized with COVID.

Dr. Shauna Lawlis, an adolescent medicine specialist at Oklahoma Children's Hospital, recently enrolled her nearly 1-year-old son into Moderna's COVID vaccine trials.

Lawlis said she worries about Rhys becoming infected because he is too young to wear a mask and there are still many unvaccinated people in Oklahoma.

"It's been really hard having a kid during an international pandemic — hard to not take him out, not go places, try to avoid exposing him to people that might be sick," Lawlis said. "Now that we're seeing more kids get infected, I felt like it was really important to get him vaccinated as soon as I could."