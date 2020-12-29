Ketchum woman, 61, dies after being ejected from SUV in Rogers County crash

A 61-year-old woman died Monday afternoon after being ejected from her vehicle during a crash north of Foyil, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Virginia McSpadden Workman of Ketchum was driving a GMC Terrain west on East 380 Road in Rogers County around 2:40 p.m. when she failed to yield to a Chevrolet Silverado that was southbound on Oklahoma 66, an OHP incident report states. The pickup crashed into the passenger side of her vehicle, which rolled "an undetermined number of times."
Workman, who was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pickup driver and his passenger were treated at a Claremore hospital and released. Troopers said they were wearing seat belts.