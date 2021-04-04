Kayse Shrum 'humbled' to be named next Oklahoma State president

Under Shrum’s leadership, the enrollment at OSU-CHS has more than doubled. The school has also launched initiatives to address the state’s shortage of doctors in rural communities through expanded residency training programs and partnering with the Cherokee Nation to launch the country’s first tribally-affiliated medical school in Tahlequah.

Shrum and her husband Darren have six adult children. At Friday night’s press conference announcing the selection, Darren Shrum said he was excited for his wife’s opportunity and for the chance to be the university’s first “First Cowboy.”

“This is a once in a lifetime position for Kayse,” he said. “I support her 1000 percent. We’ve traded off and on in our professional careers over the years. She’s done an exceptional job and I’m going to do whatever I can to support her, along with the kids.”

Friday night’s vote came after a marathon 14-hour executive session at OSU’s Student Union.

Rick Davis, chairman of the OSU A&M Board of Regents, said the late night was due to the eight-member board of regents being thorough and deliberate with the decision.

“Our board takes this position, this decision more seriously than any other task we’re charged with,” he said.