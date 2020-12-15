Kansas truck driver dies after having apparent 'medical incident' near Catoosa

An OHP incident report indicates that Alban Stenger of Chanute, Kansas, was driving north Monday afternoon on U.S. 412-P in the area where it intersects with the main highway about six miles east of the Catoosa city limits. The report says troopers suspect that Stenger had a medical incident that caused his 2017 Freightliner to roll through the intersection until resting 150 feet north of U.S. 412.