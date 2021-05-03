Kansas man killed, 2 others injured in Nowata County crash

A Kansas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Nowata County on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Christopher Alvarado, 50, of Parsons was driving a subcompact car with a passenger near U.S. 169 and Oklahoma 10 about 7:20 p.m. when the crash occurred, the report states.
Troopers don't yet know what happened, but they reported an SUV driven by a 56-year-old Delaware, Oklahoma, woman was also involved in the crash.
Alvarado died at the scene, and his passenger, a 50-year-old woman also of Parsons, was flown to a Tulsa hospital and treated and released with multiple injuries, the report states.
Likewise, the Delaware woman was flown to a Kansas hospital and treated and released for multiple injuries.
Most, if not all, aspects of the crash remain under investigation including its mechanism, cause, drivers' conditions and whether seatbelts were in use, according to the report. Both vehicles' airbags deployed.
The Patrol's traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
