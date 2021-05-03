Kansas man killed, 2 others injured in Nowata County crash

A Kansas man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Nowata County on Sunday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Christopher Alvarado, 50, of Parsons was driving a subcompact car with a passenger near U.S. 169 and Oklahoma 10 about 7:20 p.m. when the crash occurred, the report states.

Troopers don't yet know what happened, but they reported an SUV driven by a 56-year-old Delaware, Oklahoma, woman was also involved in the crash.

Alvarado died at the scene, and his passenger, a 50-year-old woman also of Parsons, was flown to a Tulsa hospital and treated and released with multiple injuries, the report states.

Likewise, the Delaware woman was flown to a Kansas hospital and treated and released for multiple injuries.

Most, if not all, aspects of the crash remain under investigation including its mechanism, cause, drivers' conditions and whether seatbelts were in use, according to the report. Both vehicles' airbags deployed.

The Patrol's traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.