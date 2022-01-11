'Just assume that they're infected': Hospital leaders' worries grow as about 1 in 21 Oklahomans have COVID-19

Health care workers are weary and tired as the pandemic nears its two-year mark and hospitals are yet again at capacity.

The state’s recent three-day average of hospital inpatients with COVID-19 is 1,117, which is 39% above two weeks ago and 63% higher than a month ago. In ICUs across the state, the three-day average was 277 COVID patients.

Nurses might have two to four times their normal patient loads, Halstead said, and some hospitals have paused certain services like rehabilitation to divert more staff to acute care.

Emergency room wait times can be several hours. Intensive-care beds are filled as soon as they open. And hospitalizations generally lag case counts by a couple of weeks.

"We're thinking it's going to be a rough two to four weeks," Halstead said.

She noted that some hospitals again have canceled surgeries that aren't urgent as another method to handle the influx with fewer employees than a year ago.