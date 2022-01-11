'Just assume that they're infected': Hospital leaders' worries grow as about 1 in 21 Oklahomans have COVID-19

Oklahoma's beleaguered health care workers are expecting a rough two to four weeks as COVID-19 cases smash records, hospital admissions rise — albeit more slowly than cases — and more staff than ever are out in quarantine or isolation.
The numbers of new COVID cases are dwarfing what the state experienced a year ago at the pandemic's prior peak. The state now reports nearly 65,000 active COVID infections, which is about 1 in 62 Oklahomans.
However, case counts alone are woefully short of capturing the full breadth of community spread, with at-home testing and many people who have no or minor symptoms not seeking a test.
Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer, said a "very conservative" way to approximate how many Oklahomans have active infections is to multiply known active cases by three.
So about 194,500 people. Or 1 in 21 Oklahomans.
"I tell people, 'Just assume that the person you're working with, the patient you're caring for, just assume that they're infected,'" Bratzler said. "It's what we have to do right now."
Lawanna Halstead, an Oklahoma Hospital Association vice president, said she worries about quality of care for patients.
Health care workers are weary and tired as the pandemic nears its two-year mark and hospitals are yet again at capacity.
The state’s recent three-day average of hospital inpatients with COVID-19 is 1,117, which is 39% above two weeks ago and 63% higher than a month ago. In ICUs across the state, the three-day average was 277 COVID patients.
Nurses might have two to four times their normal patient loads, Halstead said, and some hospitals have paused certain services like rehabilitation to divert more staff to acute care.
Emergency room wait times can be several hours. Intensive-care beds are filled as soon as they open. And hospitalizations generally lag case counts by a couple of weeks.
"We're thinking it's going to be a rough two to four weeks," Halstead said.
She noted that some hospitals again have canceled surgeries that aren't urgent as another method to handle the influx with fewer employees than a year ago.
"I venture to say all the hospitals are looking at surgical schedule every day to see if that surgical patient would end up in an inpatient bed and, if so, can that be postponed, which is really awful for those people that need that surgery," Halstead said. "If your condition after surgery warrants a hospital bed — and certainly an ICU bed — then you probably need that surgery really bad.
"So we kind of learned in that very first surge that that wasn't the greatest idea to put other patients off."
OU epidemiologist Dr. Aaron Wendelboe said the staggering case counts are indicative of the huge strain placed on frontline workers, from teachers and first responders to health care providers and many others.
But cases aren't the entire picture, and Wendelboe hopes people understand how much the COVID-19 vaccines are blunting the worst of the disease.
"If anyone in the public is still out there that's on the fence — should I get vaccinated or should I not — I don't want this conversation to be, 'Look at all the cases. The vaccine's not working,'" Wendelboe said. "It's more like, 'Look at all the cases, but the vaccine is still doing its primary job of preventing hospitalization and death.'"
The share of COVID inpatients who need intensive care has lowered to about one-quarter; often in the past, about one-third of those infected with COVID-19 needed ICU resources.
Waning immunity, precautions
Not helping matters, Oklahoma ranks near the bottom nationally for percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated — 62.6% — and percentage of fully vaccinated people who have received a booster dose — 36.5%.
"I'm not convinced the fact that we have a lot of people who have been previously infected has made a big difference with respect to the case counts," Bratzler said, adding that vaccination is "by far the most important" way a person can take to protect themselves.
More than 90% of COVID hospital patients in Oklahoma are unvaccinated, according to the latest state data.
The new daily COVID-19 case totals Saturday through Monday were the three highest of the pandemic so far — and not even particularly close.
The state reported 9,320 new cases Saturday, 9,608 Sunday and 8,130 Monday. The previous record before the recent onslaught was 6,487 new cases on Jan. 10, 2021.
The daily case count reported Tuesday was lower than the prior three days but still quite high at 5,011.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases hit 6,957 on Tuesday — 63% higher than the record 4,256 a year ago.
Bratzler wasn't "terribly surprised" by such rapid transmission because of the state's low vaccination numbers, and he said he expects COVID-19 cases to keep rising.
In fact, he added, OU is proceeding under the assumption that classes will have students with active infections. The university is requiring masks in classrooms for at least the first couple of weeks of the spring semester.
"A lot of schools reopened last week — or at least temporarily reopened — but there were just lots of activities that have happened recently where people are coming together indoors," Bratzler said. "And, sadly, the culture is not to be wearing a mask very often."
Halstead said hospitals are asking people to wear masks, physically distance and not partake in large congregate activities. And, unless they are ill, people shouldn't go to a hospital emergency room for a COVID test because that takes away staff time from patients who are actually sick.
Although hospitals are able to cycle through COVID inpatients faster during this omicron wave compared to delta because on average their illnesses aren't quite as severe, Halstead said the sheer numbers are again a tremendous strain.
"From what I hear they're all at capacity and have a lot of patients waiting in the emergency department for both (general) and ICU beds," Halstead said.