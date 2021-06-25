Jury finds pickup driver guilty of second-degree murder in Moore High School student deaths

NORMAN — A jury Friday found a pickup driver guilty of three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of three Moore High School students last year.
Those without a PikePass will pay significantly more than the cash rate. Bills will be sent based on vehicle registration.
No troopers have been disciplined in any of the fatal pursuits for which OHP has provided varying levels of documentation to the Tulsa World after open records requests.
"You don't want things so convenient that you don't even know when fraud might be occurring, but on the other hand you don't want it so secure no one can vote," the state election board secretary says.
The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council approved a proposal Thursday evening to use part of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide $2,000 in direct assistance to each of its more than 392,000 citizens.
A Tulsa World analysis is ongoing while OHP has yet to provide documentation after three uninvolved motorists were killed in the past year. Interview requests on pursuit protocols have been repeatedly denied.
These are the stories of 15 fatal chases involving Oklahoma Highway Patrol since May 2016
A 25-year-old man died late Friday after losing control of and crashing his vehicle on a Seminole County road, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,102 new cases for a one-week period that ended Saturday, a 10% jump over the previous week.
“Slavery has played a huge part in my family and in my community,” said Tullahassee Mayor Keisha Currin. “This program is going to show our community that we care.”
The driver, who had stopped briefly in a parking lot to talk with people standing nearby, was unaware the child was under the vehicle, police said.
Lawmakers were miffed last year by Gov. Kevin Stitt's nearly complete control of CARES Act funds, and passed legislation assuring they will have a say in how this latest round of COVID-19 relief is spent.
