Julius Jones commutation case moves forward, Pardon and Parole Board votes in favor of further review

Julius Jones

Julius Jones at his 2002 sentencing. Photo via The Oklahoman archives

OKLAHOMA CITY - The state Pardon and Parole Board on Monday voted to further review the commutation application of Julius Jones, a death row inmate who claims he was framed for murder and whose cause has been taken up by celebrities and criminal justice reform advocates across the country.

In a first-stage vote that was streamed publicly via Zoom, the board voted 3-1 to pass the case to the second stage, where the Board will decide whether to recommend commutation and pass the case to Gov. Kevin Stitt for a final decision.

Voting in favor was Acting Chair Adam Luck, and board members Kelly Doyle and Larry Morris. Casting the lone vote against Jones’ application was Allen McCall.

The board has five seats but former Chairman Robert Gilliland resigned in December because of health issues. Gilliland died in February. The governor is expected to appoint a replacement as early as this week.

